Confirmation hearing for St. Louis County Police Board nominees today

CLAYTON, Mo. - A hearing is set today to confirm two new members to the St. Louis County Police Board. County Executive Sam Page made the appointments last week and if the council approves them the changes could go into effect in the 20 days.

The two new members are retired Judge William Ray Price Jr. and attorney Michelle Schwerin.

Judge Price is a partner at Armstrong Teasdale. He served two terms as Chief Justice for the Missouri Supreme Court and as a member of the Kansas City Board Of Police Commissioners.

Michelle Schwerin is a lawyer, CPA and adjunct professor at Webster University.

They will replace board chairman Roland Corvington and Laurie Westfall.

Page promised big changes after a $20 million verdict in favor of a county office who says he was discriminated against because he's gay.

The meeting for the council to consider these nominations is at 4:00 pm today.