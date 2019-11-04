County Council members interview police board nominees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Changes are on the way for the St. Louis County Police Board.

On Monday evening members of the county council had a chance to ask questions to the new members who could soon be confirmed to the police board. County Executive Sam Page made the appointments last week and if the council approves them the changes could go into effect within weeks.

Those two new members are retired Judge William Ray Price Jr. and attorney Michelle Schwerin. They would replace board chairman Roland Corvington and Laurie Westfall. As of Monday night, the members have not officially been confirmed.

Judge Price is a partner at Armstrong Teasdale. He served two terms as Chief Justice for the Missouri Supreme Court and as a member of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Michelle Schwerin is a lawyer, CPA and adjunct professor at Webster University.