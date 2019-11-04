Fifteen students test positive for whooping cough at Festus schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. – A Jefferson County school district has an outbreak of whooping cough. So far, more than a dozen cases have been reported.

Pertussis or whooping cough began to appear at the Festus High School and Intermediate School around mid-October. Health officials say whooping cough is a serious bacterial illness.

District officials say 15 students have tested positive for whooping cough. Fourteen students at the high school and one student at the intermediate school.

Fifty-nine other students are displaying symptoms.

Symptoms for the virus include coughing, runny nose, sneezing, and possibly a fever.

The best way to prevent spreading pertussis is by covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze and to wash your hands.

The district was asked if unvaccinated students were the cause of the outbreak. The district says that's not the case. Less than half a percent of the student population is unvaccinated. None of those who tested positive to pertussis displayed symptoms.