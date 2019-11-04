Forecast: Rain may mix with snow Wednesday evening into Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cool, but comfortable. Consequently, temperatures are in the 50s through late morning with highs topping out towards 60 under mostly cloudy skies. As a cold front comes through we may come to expect a spot afternoon shower, the better chance south of I-70. This front knocks temperatures back into the 30s tonight with highs in the low 50s tomorrow. Some sunshine returns on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As our next front arrives we get another dose of colder air. This comes with rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday. A few areas to the north could expect some flakes mixing in, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs behind the front on Friday will be back in the upper 30s to low 40s.