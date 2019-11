Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Trick-or-treat and then trade it all in. Kids were swapping out their Halloween candy for healthier treats yesterday.

The Healthworks Kids Museum near the Science Center held its annual candy exchange. The museum hoped to collect up to four thousand pounds of candy.

They will send it to active military personnel with the help of the USO. They'll also send toothbrushes.