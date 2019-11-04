× Lena Dunham goes on Instagram to reveal she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Lena Dunham took to social media to tell the world she’s dealing with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a chronic disease that affects the joints and skin.

The creator and star of “Girls” posted the announcement on Instagram in response to the publication of a paparazzi photo that showed her walking with a cane.

“This is what life is like when I’m struggling most with chronic illness,” she wrote. “An Ehler-Danlos syndrome flare means that I need support from more than just my friends… so thank you, sweet cane!”

Dunham, 33, has shared details about her health before, such as her weight gain, hysterectomy, mental health issues and endometriosis. Ehlers-Danlos syndrome apparently is nothing new.

“For years, I resisted doing anything that would make my physical situation easier, insisting that a cane would ‘make things weird,'” she wrote. “But it’s so much less weird to actually be able to participate than to stay in bed all day. And yes, you’d better believe I’m wearing my nightgown. I was walking four feet to the car to go to the doctor and I wanted to be full cozy.”

She managed to toss in a joke.

“I could lie and say it was an early Halloween look (Don’t you get it? I’m going as a con woman leaving a Florida Keys jail after being acquitted of murdering her husband, and now she’s trying to get disability license plates.)”

Dunham is the second celebrity in a month to reveal they have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

The singer Sia tweeted she has the neurological disease and is “suffering with chronic pain.”

“The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil also said she was diagnosed with the disorder.

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of disorders that affects connective tissues that support the skin, bones, blood vessels and other organs and tissues, according to the National Institute of Health’s Library of Medicine. Many people with the condition have soft, fragile skin and bruise and scar easily.