‘Marriage Story’ kicks off the 28th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — "Marriage Story" is just one of the hundreds of featured films in the 28th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival. The movie stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. A reception precedes the film and features complimentary wine and Urban Chestnut beers.

The ten-day festival starts November 7th and runs through November 17th at various locations throughout the St. Louis area. The film festival has grown into one of the premier gatherings in the country to high-light movies, documentaries, and special event programs. Joining us in the FOX 2 Studios is the film festival's artistic director Chris Clark.

The festival schedule, ticket and venue information, and a complete list of films are available at Cinemastlouis.org.