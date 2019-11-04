MVC expected to extend Arch Madness contract in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If you look forward to Arch Madness every year then you are in for a treat as the tournament is expected to continue in St. Louis. This is being seen as a big win for the Missouri Valley Conference and for the city of St. Louis as well.

The Missouri Valley Conference has held this highly anticipated tournament in St. Louis for three decades, but now the contract is up. With new improvements inside of the Enterprise Center, it should come as no surprise to anyone that later on this afternoon it's scheduled to be announced that tournament will be extending its contract for years to come.

The tournament was first held in the Kiel Auditorium in 1991. The next three years it was held in the old Arena and since 1995 its been held in what we know now as the Enterprise Center.

The winner of the tournament wins the Missouri Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA March Madness.

The announcement is expected to happen inside the Enterprise Center at 1:00pm today.