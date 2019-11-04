New blood-flow restriction therapy can dramatically reduce recovery time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There's a revolution now underway when it comes to physical therapy. It goes against conventional thinking.

US Center of Sports Medicine Medical Director Dr. Richard Lehman talks about a new therapy that can dramatically reduce recovery time.

Blood-Flow Restriction Therapy:

Uses a tourniquet to limit blood flow to a limb.

Deprives muscle tissue of oxygen.

Stimulates atrophy and increases muscle cells.

Dramatically reduce recovery time.

U.S. Center for Sports Medicine

333 S Kirkwood, Ste. 200

Kirkwood, MO 63122

314-779-7916

www.USCenterforSportsMedicine.com