New blood-flow restriction therapy can dramatically reduce recovery time

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There's a revolution now underway when it comes to physical therapy. It goes against conventional thinking.
US Center of Sports Medicine Medical Director Dr. Richard Lehman talks about a new therapy that can dramatically reduce recovery time.
Blood-Flow Restriction Therapy:
- Uses a tourniquet to limit blood flow to a limb.
- Deprives muscle tissue of oxygen.
- Stimulates atrophy and increases muscle cells.
- Dramatically reduce recovery time.
U.S. Center for Sports Medicine
333 S Kirkwood, Ste. 200
Kirkwood, MO 63122
314-779-7916
www.USCenterforSportsMedicine.com