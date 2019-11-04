New blood-flow restriction therapy can dramatically reduce recovery time

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There's a revolution now underway when it comes to physical therapy. It goes against conventional thinking.
US Center of Sports Medicine Medical Director Dr. Richard Lehman talks about a new therapy that can dramatically reduce recovery time.

Blood-Flow Restriction Therapy:

  • Uses a tourniquet to limit blood flow to a limb.
  • Deprives muscle tissue of oxygen.
  • Stimulates atrophy and increases muscle cells.
  • Dramatically reduce recovery time.

U.S. Center for Sports Medicine
333 S Kirkwood, Ste. 200
Kirkwood, MO 63122
314-779-7916
www.USCenterforSportsMedicine.com

