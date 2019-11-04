Pet of the Week: Ivy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - 4,015 days. That's 11 years. Ivy, our pet of the week, has been living in a shelter for 11 years!

Ivy, a 13-year-old hound mix, is sweet and caring. She came to the Metro East Humane Society two weeks ago from another facility. This older facility actually kept Ivy for so long because they didn't want to adopt her out. So she's been living in a kennel and on concrete floors nearly her entire life.

Despite her old age and history, Ivy still has a playful energy about her. She enjoys plopping into a person's lap for belly rubs and head scratches.

She does well with cats and older, calm dogs.

Ivy does have her quirks, though. She's protective of her dog bed and insists on not being disturbed while laying down. She also prefers to be left alone while eating and doesn't like it when you touch her food.

But to ensure a smooth transition to a forever home, MEHS is offering a free in-dog dog training session with Soul Dog Training.

You can visit Ivy at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.