Song of the Day – STOMP

Posted 7:00 am, November 4, 2019, by

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows.

The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Coming to the Fabulous Fox on November 15th through 17th, FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win tickets to the show!

ENTER HERE

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, November 4th.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older

Official Rules 

