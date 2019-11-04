Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — According to the ASPCA About 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year. Over 1.6 million of those animals are dogs. An overwhelming amount of them are puppies.

Sadly, senior dogs continuously sit in shelters hoping for a second chance at life. Everyone loves a sweet and cuddly puppy, just like babies, but they can be a lot of work. Senior dogs are just as cute and loving and are forever grateful when rescued.

Pet expert Marie Moody explains the benefits of rescuing senior dogs.