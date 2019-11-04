The Thread: Living It Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We’re all connected and we all have a way to serve one another. Wait ‘til you see the thread that is sewn on the show this morning. Fred Waters is serving as an x-Ray Tech, but he is blessing patients with his art. Have you ever thought about how much a casserole can accomplish? Before you get rid of those grocery sacks, think about how it can comfort the homeless. What does being Jesus in Disguise really look like? See love in action, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.