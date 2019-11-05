× Belleville Food Mart robbed at gunpoint by man in ninja-type mask

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A convenience store in the Metro East was held up by an armed robber Monday night. It happened around 10:30 pm at the Belleville Food Mart on Route 158 south of Route 15.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says that a man walked in with a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

He then ran away with some cash.

Deputies say the robber was a white male, wearing a long-sleeve blue hoodie and a ninja-type mask.