Belleville Food Mart robbed at gunpoint by man in ninja-type mask

Posted 5:22 am, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:07AM, November 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A convenience store in the Metro East was held up by an armed robber Monday night.  It happened around 10:30 pm at the Belleville Food Mart on Route 158 south of Route 15.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says that a man walked in with a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.
He then ran away with some cash.

Deputies say the robber was a white male, wearing a long-sleeve blue hoodie and a ninja-type mask.

