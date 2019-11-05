Cardinals announce contract extensions for Mike Shildt, John Mozeliak, and Mike Girsch

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 28: Manager Mike Shildt #8 of the St. Louis Cardinals acknowledges the fans after being introduced as the new full-time manager of the St. Louis Cardinals in-between innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on August 28, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals announced during an end-of-season press conference that they will be extending manager Mike Shildt’s contract by three years. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is also getting a three-year contract extension. Vice president and general manager Mike Girsch’s contract was extended as well.

Shildt is one of three finalists for National League Manager of the Year. The Braves Brian Snitker and the Brewers Craig Counsell are the other candidates.

