Carjacker killed in crash with semi in Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A carjacking in Soulard early this morning turns into a deadly accident minutes later The car had allegedly been stolen just four blocks away before it crashed.

Police say that a woman was carjacked at around 2:00 am by three men on South 10th and Lami streets. The suspects took off in the vehicle and then collided with a tractor-trailer at South 7th and Barton Street.

One of the three accused carjackers was killed in the crash. The other two were taken into custody.

Homicide and accident reconstruction officer have both been out to this scene to investigate