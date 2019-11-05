Cinematographer and director Peter Bolte talks about SLIFF lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Booksellers is one of the hundreds of films that will be screened in the 28th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival. The ten-day festival starts November 7th and runs through November 17th at various locations throughout the St. Louis area. The film festival has grown into one of the premier gatherings in the country focusing on film, dramas, comedies, and documentaries.

Peter Bolte, Cinematographer for the feature documentary The Booksellers and director of the short comedy "Hey! Aren't You Garrett Crest?" is in the FOX 2 studios to talk about the films.

'The Booksellers'

Saturday, Nov 9, 2:30pm

Tivoli

'Hey! Aren't You Garrett Crest?'

Narrative Shorts: Comedy Program

November 12, 7:30pm at KDHX