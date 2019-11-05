Contact 2: Negotiating the price you pay for holiday gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Like it or not, the holiday shopping season is upon us, and according to a study published by Adobe, Americans are going to break records this year with their gift spending. Online spending is projected to be $143 billion. The question becomes, how do people not break the bank and still cross everyone off their list?

Stephen Culp, co-founder & CEO of PriceWaiter.com, says negotiating prices directly with online retailers is the #1 way to save money this holiday season. The company says that in 2018, people who used the Pricewaiter.com marketplace and browser extension saved an average of 18% on their online purchases, that number is expected to dramatically increase this year.

Pricewaiter.com was recently featured on Good Morning America showing how people can save some real money (even over Amazon) by negotiating the price directly with the retailers. In this interview, Culp talks with Fox 2’s Mike Colombo about how to successfully negotiate with the retailers when shopping online this season.