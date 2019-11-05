Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: Over St. Louis
Traffic updates: Rush-hour in St. Louis. Check our map for the fastest route.

Deputies seek women tattooed by man accused of sex crimes

Posted 6:28 am, November 5, 2019, by

HARTFORD, Ky. – A Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking the public for help to find women who were tattooed by a man indicted on multiple sex crimes involving children.

News outlets report 40-year-old George Clapp was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with multiple offenses including five counts of raping a child, five counts of first-degree rape and ten counts of sexual abuse.

A news release from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says search warrants uncovered images and videos of minors and non-consenting adults on Clapp’s electronic devices.

The release says authorities learned that Clapp tattooed multiple people in the Kentucky-Illinois-Indiana tri-state area.

Deputies are asking for any females who were tattooed by Clapp to come forward. It’s unclear why authorities are looking for these women.

It’s unclear whether Clapp has an attorney.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.