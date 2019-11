Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Botanical Garden has announced its holiday calendar. The popular Garden Glow" returns on November 23rd.

The attraction includes more than a million lights, food, drinks, music, and for the first time this year, a holiday-themed animated show on the Tower Grove House.

Kicking off on the same day is the holiday wreath silent auction and the Gardenland Express holiday flower and train show.

Garden Glow tickets are on sale now.