× Hot Box Cookies, Treats Unleashed pair up for sweet treats for pets

ST. LOUIS, MO – Hot Box Cookies is teaming up with Treats Unleashed to be able to provide treats for both you and your pets. They are launching a line of dog-friendly “Carob Chip Cookies”. Carob chips are made from the pod of a carob tree, with a natural sweetness that is less bitter than chocolate-and totally dog safe.

The cookies will be available in the St. Louis area beginning November 11, 2019.

The release of these dog cookies coincides with the release of a brand-new website, a new online ordering system, and a new cookie for humans. The “Becky”, a pumpkin spice-molasses cookie, is the first of twelve seasonal cookies.

Hot Box Cookies originated in Columbia, MO, in 2008. You can find them in the St. Louis area in Clayton, the Central West End, and South Grand.