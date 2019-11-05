× Illinois Congressman John Shimkus will retire despite calls to reconsider

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Congressman John Shimkus still plans to retire. The Republican announced in August he would not run for a 13th term. Some of his House colleagues asked him to reconsider. They hoped he would replace Republican Greg Walden who is also retiring.

Walden is on the Energy and Commerce Committee. Shimkus would have been in line to become the Republican leader on that committee.

Shimkus met with his family this weekend. He decided to stick with his original plan to retire.