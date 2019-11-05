Illinois dentist gives back to honor veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND, IL - The smile comes a little easier for retired Vietnam Veteran Dan Amick.

That`s thanks to a Highland, Illinois Dentist.

“I saw an ad in the Alton Telegraph. At that time, I had just lost a tooth and that makes you not want to smile as much. But I called them and thought it was more than you want to tackle but they said, `no come on up,’” said Dan Amick, Marine Corp 1968-1970.

Byron Barker, DMD, and fellow dentist Darren Altadonna are two of 6,000 plus dentists of the Illinois Dental Society who are giving back their time and talent, offering free dental care Friday, November 8th.

“We usually choose a date we`re going to do that. We do a day for kids in the spring and a day of service for other people in need and this is just a way to give back to our veterans because they`ve helped us greatly,” said Byron Barker, Dentist.

“It`s our understanding that unless you`re 100% disabled you`re not able to seek dental care at all at the VA. So, that would leave a large population of veterans without any dental care, and I think that`s one of the reasons the state dental society decided to initiate this program,” said Darren Altadonna, Dentist.

These Highland Illinois dentists will take part in Friday`s Illinois Dentists Salute Our Veterans initiative, restoring smiles in the Land of Lincoln.