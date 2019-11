Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The major league baseball season continues.

Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt is one of three finalists for National League Manager of the Year. The Braves Brian Snitker and the Brewers Craig Counsell are the other candidates.

The Yankees' Aaron Boone, Minnesota's Rocco Baldelli and Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash are finalists for American League Manager of the Year.