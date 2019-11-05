MLS ownership group says everything on schedule for stadium construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Slowly but surely the professional soccer plan for St. Louis is coming together. In her first interview since stadium renderings were released, Carolyn Kindle Betz with MLS4theLou says everything is going as planned in bringing professional soccer to St. Louis in March of 2022.

“Everything is great. Excited that’s all finally out in the open,” says Betz.

Last week, the ownership group released renderings of what the new $250 million privately owned stadium will look like. The multi-use stadium will be located just north of Market Street between 21st & 22nd street and also include practice fields across Market just west of Union Station. Betz says it will bring life to the Downtown West neighborhood.

"Right now sitting there is vacant land. It’s going to be the bookend of Gateway Mall. You have the beautiful Arch renovated and then a mile and half later it sort of ends. So, we will be able to have a festival area, beautiful stadium, we think it will enhance not only the whole downtown experience but especially Downtown West,” said Betz.

They hope to break ground on the project in January, but first, they have to wrap up their land sale with MoDOT.

“The City of St. Louis, the state, and especially MoDOT has been good about getting that expedited. Because technically the state still owns a big chunk of that,” said Betz.

As far as branding for the team, with colors, a name, and identity, announcements could be coming in the first quarter of 2020. Lee Broughton of Enterprise and the ownership group says a St. Louis feel will be evident.

"The MLS4THELOU, it’s really a proof point of something major happening in St. Louis. We think we'll look back at this time and see the football club, soccer club is a real symbol of something we can say 'Yes, it began there,'” says Broughton.