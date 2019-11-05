Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, Mo. — Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City has won the three-time title for Best Theme Park Holiday Event in the nation by USA Today's 10 Best poll. It opens Saturday, November 2 and runs through December 30, 2019.

"Branson's Silver Dollar City gets decked in 6.5 million colorful, twinkling lights during its annual holiday celebration, An Old Time Christmas. Festivities center around a 5-story-tall special effects Christmas tree, with 1,000 other decorated trees around the park, two Broadway-style holiday productions and an illuminated parade featuring Rudolph and his reindeer friends." writes USA Today.

More information: silverdollarcity.com