Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City now open

Posted 9:03 am, November 5, 2019, by

 

Data pix.

BRANSON, Mo. —  Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City has won the three-time title for Best Theme Park Holiday Event in the nation by USA Today's 10 Best poll.  It opens Saturday, November 2 and runs through December 30, 2019.

"Branson's Silver Dollar City gets decked in 6.5 million colorful, twinkling lights during its annual holiday celebration, An Old Time Christmas. Festivities center around a 5-story-tall special effects Christmas tree, with 1,000 other decorated trees around the park, two Broadway-style holiday productions and an illuminated parade featuring Rudolph and his reindeer friends." writes USA Today.

More information: silverdollarcity.com

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.