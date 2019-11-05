Recipe: Chipotle Agave Glazed Carrots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Chef Jason Tilford of Misson Taco

INGREDIENTS

Carrots

Heavy cream

Butter

Dark agave nectar

Chopped canned chipotle peppers

Salt

DIRECTIONS:

Blanche the carrots:

Peel the carrots

Boil them for 10 minutes, until they are fork-tender

Cool them in ice water

For the glaze

Add a bit of agave syrup

Add chipotle peppers

Add salt to taste

Reduce the glaze until it thickens

Brush the carrots with 3/4 of the glaze

Roast the carrots at 375 degrees for 15 minutes

Place carrots on a platter

Add the rest of the glaze