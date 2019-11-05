Recipe: Chipotle Agave Glazed Carrots

From Chef Jason Tilford of Misson Taco

INGREDIENTS
Carrots
Heavy cream
Butter
Dark agave nectar
Chopped canned chipotle peppers
Salt

DIRECTIONS:
Blanche the carrots:
Peel the carrots
Boil them for 10 minutes, until they are fork-tender
Cool them in ice water
For the glaze
Add a bit of agave syrup
Add chipotle peppers
Add salt to taste

Reduce the glaze until it thickens
Brush the carrots with 3/4 of the glaze
Roast the carrots at 375 degrees for 15 minutes
Place carrots on a platter
Add the rest of the glaze

