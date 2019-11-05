Special St. Louis Zoo holiday gifts include elephant adoption package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Get wild with your holiday gifts this year with the help of the Saint Louis Zoo. The Treetop Shop transforms into the Holiday Zoo-Tique on November 14th. There you can find exclusive zoo gifts like the 2019 ornament and the Saint Louis Zoo calendar.

You can also give someone a trunk-full of love with an Asian elephant holiday adoption package. For $45 dollars the recipient will receive a plush elephant, an adoption certificate, a car decal, and more.

Gift cards and zoo memberships are also available. For more information, visit stlzoo.org/holiday.