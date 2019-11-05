× Three special elections for Missouri House seats today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Election polls have been open for about an hour in several municipalities. There are three special elections today for Missouri House seats.

Voters in the 99th district in west St. Louis County will choose a replacement for Jean Evans. Evans resigned to lead the Missouri Republican Party.

There is a House election in the 74th district in north St. Louis County and one in the 78th district in St. Louis.

Jennings residents will vote on a half-cent sales tax hike in order to pay for a new city hall and community center.