Veterans seminars to help with changes in burial benefits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Funeral arrangements are not the most pleasant subject to talk about. But it's absolutely necessary for veterans. About 5-years ago, there were some changes to veterans' burial benefits. With veterans day approaching Monday we thought this would be a good time to talk about it.
Next week Earl Childress Investments is holding two seminars to help people get more information about benefits and funeral arrangements for veterans.
VA Veterans Benefits Seminar Locations:
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry
Friday, November 8th
10am to 4pm
Alexander White Mullen Funeral Home
11101 St. Charles Rock Road
Tuesday, Nov. 12th
10am to 3pm
More information: www.EarlChildress.com