Veterans seminars to help with changes in burial benefits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Funeral arrangements are not the most pleasant subject to talk about. But it's absolutely necessary for veterans. About 5-years ago, there were some changes to veterans' burial benefits. With veterans day approaching Monday we thought this would be a good time to talk about it.

Next week Earl Childress Investments is holding two seminars to help people get more information about benefits and funeral arrangements for veterans.

VA Veterans Benefits Seminar Locations:

Hoffmeister South County Chapel

1515 Lemay Ferry

Friday, November 8th

10am to 4pm

Alexander White Mullen Funeral Home

11101 St. Charles Rock Road

Tuesday, Nov. 12th

10am to 3pm

More information: www.EarlChildress.com