Video shows woman attacked at Colorado roller skate rink

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A mother was punched and kicked in the face at a roller skate rink in Colorado Springs in front of her children and dozens of other families in an attack that was caught on video.

Monique Reetz was knocked unconscious, and said the fight on Saturday was over a plastic skate trainer for her disabled son.

Reetz and Alana Arguelles are seen in the video wrestling to the ground at Skate City at 1920 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Arguelles' husband, Alfredo, is seen in the video joining in by stomping Reetz in the face.

"It felt like lightning bolts in my brain," Reetz told KDVR.

Reetz said her 13-year-old son Raymond was diagnosed with leukodystrophy, a rare genetic disease, at birth.

He wears hearing aids and can't do normal things that other kids can.

Reetz said she got her son a skate trainer to help give him support. But she said Alana Arguelles took it from the child when she asked for it back.

"I went up to her and I said, 'Hey, did you take my son's rolly?' and she automatically started jumping crazy. Confrontational," Reetz said.

Reetz said she tried to defend herself and swung back. Then she said Alfredo Arguelles kicked her, knocking her out cold, while her daughter rushed to her side.

"The most devastating thing is to do that in front of my daughter and son," Reetz said.

Alfredo and Alana and Arguelles have removed their Facebook profiles and did not answer calls for comment.

Reetz went to a hospital and was treated for a concussion and internal bleeding.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Alfredo Arguelles was arrested for third-degree assault and child abuse. He has since been released. Alana Arguelles was not charged.