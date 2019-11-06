× A Georgia man was shot and killed in a Waffle House after using racial slurs

A Georgia man who used racial slurs and got into a fight with his targets was then shot and killed by one of them, authorities say.

Nicholas Phinazee Bryan, 27, was inside a Waffle House in Jackson Thursday night when he began using racial slurs towards two men and was asked to leave by restaurant staff, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Bryan and one of the men got into a physical fight and the second man fired a gun, hitting Bryan, the GBI said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, the GBI said. Jackson is about 50 miles southeast of Atlanta.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received three calls about the incident that night, the GBI said.

“The first call was regarding an irate customer, the second call was regarding a fight, and the third call was regarding shots fired, all of which were within several minutes,” the agency said.

By the time officers arrived, Bryan had already been shot.

The GBI did not say whether anyone has been charged.