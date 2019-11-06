× Blues Beat Oilers for 6th Straight Win, Steen Injured, Fabbri Traded

The St. Louis Blues continued their hot streak with a 5-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday night in Edmonton. It’s the Note’s sixth straight win. Jake Allen got the start in goal and stopped 32 shots to get the win. Alex Pietrangelo scored one goal and added two assists to pace the Blues offense. Jaden Schwartz started the scoring for the Blues with his second goal in consecutive nights. His gal tied the game at 1-1. Pietrangelo’s goal made it 2-1 Blues. Robert Thomas gets credit for the game winning goal. His score gave the Blues a 3-1 second period lead. The Blues added empty net goals from Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev to pad their 3-2 lead.

The only downer of the 5-2 Blues win over Edmonton came in the final minute of the second period. Forward Alexander Steen suffered a left leg injury, when he we hit by an Oilers player. Steen had to be helped off the ice and did not return to the game. Blues head coach Craig Berube said after the game that Steen would be reevaluated tomorrow to see how significant the injury is.

Also after the game, the Blues announced a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. Robby Fabbri is heading to Motown. In return the Blues get forward Jacob de la Rose. Fabbri, the oft-injured winger was a first round pick by the Blues in 2014. Fabbri had a spectacular rookie season, then struggled to regain that early form after back to back knee injuries cost him two seasons. De la Rose was a second round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2013. He has 32 points, 12 goals, 20 assists in 195 career NHL games.