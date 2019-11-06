Collectors and dealers get ready for CoinX Show at the St. Charles Convention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Nowadays, gold and silver are used as precious metals that are commodities and have prices that change similar to the stock market. However, gold was used in the U.S. pre-1933 would be used as money for exchange for goods or services.

Numismatist Clay Teague shows examples of the first US cent that was minted before the US Mint started and other coins and jewelry that are going to be auctioned off in St. Charles this weekend November 7-9.

The show will feature over 100 dealer tables.