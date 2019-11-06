Election results: Missouri state rep seat flips from red to blue in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In Tuesday's local elections Democrats flipped a Missouri state representative seat in west St. Louis County in a special election. Trish Gunby beat Republican Lee Ann Pitman to fill the vacancy left by Republican Jean Evans.

Democrats Mike Person and Rasheen Aldridge won two other Missouri House races. With no Republican opposition.

In Jennings a half-cent sales tax for a new city hall and community center passed by just one vote. There could be a recount.

Prop U did not pass in St. Charles and Cottleville.

The city-wide transportation development district in St. Ann passed.

If you haven’t heard, Trish is going to Jeff. https://t.co/SZ24FZ7Pq0—

Trish Gunby (@TrishForMO) November 06, 2019

At the age of 22 I am now the youngest elected official in the history of the city of St. Louis! #WeDidIt — Rasheen Aldridge. Jr (@SheenBean32) November 9, 2016

