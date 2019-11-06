Fundraiser to support BackStoppers in Honor of Trooper Nick Hopkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Ill. - First responders put their lives on the line every day and the family of Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins, unfortunately, knows that all too well. Hopkins was killed in August during a raid in East St. Louis, leaving behind a wife and three children.

Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando along with retired lieutenant Colonel Mel Weith joined FOX 2 to discuss something you can do as well to help Backstoppers and to honor trooper Hopkins and his sacrifice.

Backstoppers Fundraiser

In Honor of Trooper Nick Hopkins

Featuring live on stage Dr. Zhivegas

Friday, November 15th

www.seethefalls.com