Get a discount Amtrak ticket for November travel during flash fall sale

ST. LOUIS - How about taking a trip to see the fall colors? Amtrak is holding a flash sale on fares with up to 60-percent off prices.

For two days only, the train line is offering massive discounts on travel around the country. If you book this Wednesday, you can get deals that are good for travel the week of Thanksgiving between November 11 to November 24.

Sample fares include St. Louis to Chicago for as little as $31 dollars one way. Travels could take advantage of deals like Kansas City for $36 dollars one way.

Tickets are nonrefundable and not valid for any changes. Fares are subject to availability. For more information on the sale, visit Amtrak’s website.

The sale is only available for adult coach seats.