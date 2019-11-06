Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Chess is one of the world’s oldest games, but it is often featured in visions of the future and the far reaches of the galaxy.

Shannon Bailey, chief curator at the World Chess Hall of Fame along with Emily Allred discusses an event that explores space-themed chess sets and significant chess events from the year 1969, in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Ground Control: A Journey Through Chess and Space

World Chess Hall of Fame

4652 Maryland Avenue

worldchesshof.org