ST. LOUIS - Chess is one of the world’s oldest games, but it is often featured in visions of the future and the far reaches of the galaxy.
Shannon Bailey, chief curator at the World Chess Hall of Fame along with Emily Allred discusses an event that explores space-themed chess sets and significant chess events from the year 1969, in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Ground Control: A Journey Through Chess and Space
World Chess Hall of Fame
4652 Maryland Avenue
worldchesshof.org