ST. LOUIS - US Army Sgt. First-Class Centra "Ce-ce" Mazyck (Ret.) was paralyzed from the waist down during her service. Mazyck was injured when her parachute broke during a routine jump. Mazyck was able to triumph over tragedy with the help of family and the organization Disabled American Veterans. She won the bronze medal as a javelin thrower at the 2012 Paralympics and completed her education. She competes as a para-athlete and is a spokeswoman for TrueCar's Driven To Drive program.