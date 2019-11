Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With more than 35 years of service, a local dentist is offering free dental services to veterans on Friday, November 8. Dr. Allan Link owner Dental Link is proud of the work he has done to help thousands of patients. He joined FOX 2 to talk about why he is dedicating the whole day to helping veterans.

The Dentalink

Friday, November 8th

Morning session: 8am to 11:30am

Afternoon session : 12:30pm to 4pm

(636) 391-7208

(314) 894-9711