Man accused in deadly Springfield shooting turned himself into police

November 6, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –  Police say a man turned himself in after the shooting death of a Springfield man.

KY3-TV reports officers responded to a home on the city’s north side around 5 p.m. Monday and found a man who had been shot.

Police say 19-year-old Dearies Hempstead died at a Springfield hospital shortly after the shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Timber Porter, of Springfield, turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon. He has not been charged and an attorney for Porter said the shooting was self-defense.

Investigators have not released any further details.

