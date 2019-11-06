× Man accused in deadly Springfield shooting turned himself into police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police say a man turned himself in after the shooting death of a Springfield man.

KY3-TV reports officers responded to a home on the city’s north side around 5 p.m. Monday and found a man who had been shot.

Police say 19-year-old Dearies Hempstead died at a Springfield hospital shortly after the shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Timber Porter, of Springfield, turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon. He has not been charged and an attorney for Porter said the shooting was self-defense.

Investigators have not released any further details.