Florissant man missing after expressing suicidal thoughts

ST. LOUIS – A 33-year-old Florrisant, Missouri man has been missing since Tuesday after calling his wife and stating he was having suicidal thoughts, deputies say.

Police say Adam Boyle left home in the 1100 block of Langholm Drive around at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned.

Boyle is 5’9″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Police say he may be driving a Tan 2000 Chrysler van with an unknown Missouri license plate number.

Family members told police that Boyle has mental health diagnoses and is not currently taking medications.

Anyone with information should call police at 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.