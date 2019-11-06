× Money Saver: Save big on Christmas holiday themed décor

ST. LOUIS – If you’re holiday season needs to be a bit brighter we have some deals that are shining with savings.

For a limited time, JCPenney is offering many things Christmas for up to 60-percent off. Add in a coupon code for an additional discount.

Check out everything from trees to outdoor and indoor decor, entertaining and figurines.

Get free shipping when you spend $99 dollars or in-store pick up is free with your $25 dollar purchase.

COUPON CODE: BIGSALE4