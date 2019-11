Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Don’t miss an evening of great musical theatre songs performed by two beloved stars of The Muny. Emerging Broadway talent Mikaela Bennett, our angelic and spunky Cinderella, and St. Louis native and Muny favorite Alex Prakken (1776, Les Misérables), will take you on an enchanting musical journey as they sing your favorites and reminisce about their breakout moments on the Muny stage.

For more information, visit thesheldon.org