Officer convicted of 2 misdemeanors for ‘rough ride’

Posted 1:37 pm, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, November 6, 2019

ST. LOUIS -A former St. Louis police officer has been convicted of two misdemeanor assault charges for giving two handcuffed men a “rough ride” after they said obscene things about her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors returned the guilty verdict Tuesday in the case against 48-year-old Lori Wozniak after a two-day trial.

Prosecutors say she slammed on the brakes of a police van in August 2018, causing two men in the back seat to slide into a metal barrier. One of them suffered a cut above his eye. Officers had arrested the men at a church where they allegedly damaged a marquee and were fighting.

Wozniak left the police department in October 2018 after an internal affairs investigation.

Her sentencing is set for Dec. 13. She faces up to a year in jail on each count.

