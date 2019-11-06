Rain and wet snowflakes coming with much cooler temperatures for St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cloudy skies and light rain showers into Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the low 50°s. More showers are expected this evening and overnight ahead of a strong cold front.

The last of the rain may briefly mix with or change to some wet snowflakes as the cold air arrives Thursday morning, between 6am-9am. Skies then clear and the rest of Thursday will be windy and MUCH colder, temps hovering in the 30°s. We wake up Friday in the low 20°s.

Heads up for next week. Signs continue to point to some pretty major early-season cold for the early and middle part of next week.