Rain and wet snowflakes coming with much cooler temperatures for St. Louis

Posted 2:34 pm, November 6, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cloudy skies and light rain showers into Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the low 50°s. More showers are expected this evening and overnight ahead of a strong cold front.

The last of the rain may briefly mix with or change to some wet snowflakes as the cold air arrives Thursday morning, between 6am-9am.  Skies then clear and the rest of Thursday will be windy and MUCH colder, temps hovering in the 30°s. We wake up Friday in the low 20°s.

Heads up for next week. Signs continue to point to some pretty major early-season cold for the early and middle part of next week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.