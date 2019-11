Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you had chickenpox as a child, the virus hasn’t completely gone away. It hides dormant in your body and can reemerge many years later as shingles; with shingles, a painful rash appears and that turns to blisters.

The CDC recommends that all healthy adults 50 years old and older get the shingles vaccine. Melissa Mays from SSM Health St. Clair Hospital explains the difference between the approved two vaccines to prevent shingles: Zostavax and Shingrix.