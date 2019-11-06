South St. Louis tenants angered over eviction concerns at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Residents at a south St. Louis apartment complex are worried they will be kicked out of their homes and left in the cold.

Tenants at Southwest Crossing Apartments off Bondero Drive saw a public nuisance notice posted.

It`s addressed to THE Reality and demands they meet with the city.

Residents tell Fox 2/News 11 they have issues with mold, holes in the ceiling, garbage piling up and it`s hard to get a hold of management.

The City of St. Louis says some units here have been condemned and that the property owner is several thousand dollars delinquent on their water bill.

At this point, they`re not saying how many units are affected.

One tenant says he was notified just a couple weeks ago that public housing would no longer be subsidizing his rent because of conditions there.

These families say they`re not sure where they`re going to go since they just paid rent and the company still has their deposits, so they’re worried about not having the money to move.

Fox 2/News 11 reached out to the property owner and has not gotten a response.

