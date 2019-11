Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is scheduled to host The International Drug Policy Reform Conference.

The 4-day event hosted by The National Drug Policy Alliance is aims to bring together more than 1500 people fighting the war on drugs.

Elected officials, health care workers, law enforcement and reform attendees will have the opportunity to participate in sessions given by leading experts from around the world.

The conference runs through Saturday, November 9.