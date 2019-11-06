STLMoms: The Wet Nose Project helps give voiceless animals a voice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two volunteers are working to save the lives of animals in need, after discovering how financially strapped small rescues are in the St. Louis area.

The Wet Nose Project aims to help save animals' lives, and help them get their second chance at a wonderful life.

Tracy Rumpf, founder of The Wet Nose Project along with Amy Yemm, the co-founder joined FOX 2 to discuss their mission; to restore an animal's spirit, health, and well being, so that they may find a loving home for the rest of their days.